Crisis in Iran: Protests, Swift Trials, and Global Responses

Iran's judiciary has indicated swift trials and executions for detainees in nationwide protests, as the death toll reaches at least 2,572. U.S. President Trump warns of strong action against Iran. Meanwhile, Pakistani students return home from Iran, and Starlink offers free satellite internet amid a communication blackout.

Updated: 14-01-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:04 IST
Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, has announced the possibility of swift trials and executions for those detained during protests against the nation's theocracy. His statements come amid rising tensions as the death toll reportedly surpasses 2,572, marking one of the bloodiest periods in recent Iranian history.

In a stern warning, U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated potential repercussions if Iran proceeds with executions. The tumultuous events echo the upheaval surrounding Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, with communication lines being severed as protests intensify, but some Iranians have managed to speak out, thanks in part to Starlink's free satellite internet service.

Meanwhile, about 60 Pakistani students have returned home through a border crossing, citing easing of educational commitments by Iranian universities. Despite these developments, the future of Iran-U.S. relations remains clouded as threats of international action continue to loom over the situation.

