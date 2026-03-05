Middle East Voices Concern Over Iran's Crisis
Countries in the Middle East have expressed concern to European officials about the risk of civil war in Iran due to tensions between Tehran, the United States, and Israel. EU foreign chief Kaja Kallas highlighted worries about regional leadership conflicts and the importance of maintaining maritime security.
Middle Eastern countries have raised alarms to European officials over the potential for civil war in Iran, citing the conflict between Tehran, the United States, and Israel, according to EU foreign chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday.
In discussions with regional representatives, fears surfaced about internal civil wars within the Iranian regime's leadership, Kallas noted ahead of a video conference with European Union foreign ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council members regarding the Iranian and wider Middle Eastern situation.
The EU is also 'extremely worried' about maritime security threats, emphasizing the necessity of keeping crucial routes like the Strait of Hormuz accessible.
Iranian state television airs message from an ayatollah calling for the shedding' of blood from Israelis and Trump, reports AP.