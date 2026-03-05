Middle East Voices Concern Over Iran's Crisis

Middle Eastern countries have raised alarms to European officials over the potential for civil war in Iran, citing the conflict between Tehran, the United States, and Israel, according to EU foreign chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday.

In discussions with regional representatives, fears surfaced about internal civil wars within the Iranian regime's leadership, Kallas noted ahead of a video conference with European Union foreign ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council members regarding the Iranian and wider Middle Eastern situation.

The EU is also 'extremely worried' about maritime security threats, emphasizing the necessity of keeping crucial routes like the Strait of Hormuz accessible.