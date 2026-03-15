Boong: A Cinematic Triumph from Manipur

The BAFTA award-winning film 'Boong' has made history as the first project from Manipur to surpass Rs 1 crore in box office earnings upon its re-release. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film was produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures.

It triumphed in the Best Children's and Family Film category at the prestigious BAFTA Awards held on February 22 at The Royal Festival Hall in London. 'Boong' hit theaters on March 6, captivating audiences with its moving narrative of a young boy's quest to reunite his fractured family. Led by Gugun Kipgen's performance, the film delves into poignant themes of hope, resilience, and the enduring bond between a child and their mother.

Devi's directorial debut, 'Boong' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and was subsequently showcased at various global festivals including the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)