Holi Spirit Strengthens Soldiers' Ties in Ladakh
Ladakh Lt. Governor Kavinder Gupta celebrated Holi with soldiers of the Fire and Fury Corps, praising their vital role in securing peace. Emphasizing unity and nation-building, Gupta highlighted the festival's spirit amid challenges faced by troops in Ladakh. The celebration strengthened bonds between the military and citizens.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta marked Holi with Fire and Fury Corps soldiers, underscoring their essential service to India.
Gupta, alongside senior army officials, emphasized the festival's message of unity and praised the soldiers' role in maintaining national security amid harsh conditions.
The celebration highlighted the bonds between citizens and their protectors, urging all to contribute to India's growth.
