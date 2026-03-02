BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' will be its last yatra in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' will be its last yatra in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ADCB Operations Resume Amid Regional Disruptions
Middle East Energy Crisis: Drone Strikes Spark Regional Shutdowns
Strategic Security Deployment Ahead of West Bengal Polls
West Bengal Moves Toward Enhanced Border Security with Land Transfer
Amit Shah Amplifies BJP's Infiltration Stance in West Bengal