Iran's judiciary chief threatens those who say or do anything' in support of the US-Israeli airstrike campaign, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:21 IST
Iran's judiciary chief threatens those who say or do anything' in support of the US-Israeli airstrike campaign, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Global Conflict Disrupts Maharashtra's Industrial Pulse
Russia Claims US Using Iran Threat as Pretext for Regime Change
Turbulence Ahead: Dassault-Airbus Dispute Threatens Future Fighter Jet Initiative
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes India's Silence on US-Israel Aggression Against Iran
Cyprus Scrambles Greek Jets Amid Drone Threat