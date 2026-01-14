Momentum Builds in Pakistan's War on Terror

In a significant advancement in Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts, security forces have successfully eliminated seven militants during two strategic operations. Authorities said these operations were conducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

On Wednesday, an operation in Dera Ismail Khan resulted in the death of three terrorists who were reportedly involved in previous attacks on law enforcement. Pakistani forces seized several weapons, including rifles and grenades from the scene.

Efforts to dismantle insurgent networks come after a deadly year marked by a surge in terror attacks. Security agencies are intensifying actions in severely affected regions, with tens of thousands of operations conducted in 2025 to date.