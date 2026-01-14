Left Menu

Momentum Builds in Pakistan's War on Terror

Pakistani security forces have killed seven terrorists in two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Efforts are part of a broader campaign against insurgent groups, following a rise in terror attacks. The military has intensified intelligence-based operations targeting militants to curb ongoing threats.

Updated: 14-01-2026 20:19 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant advancement in Pakistan's counterterrorism efforts, security forces have successfully eliminated seven militants during two strategic operations. Authorities said these operations were conducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

On Wednesday, an operation in Dera Ismail Khan resulted in the death of three terrorists who were reportedly involved in previous attacks on law enforcement. Pakistani forces seized several weapons, including rifles and grenades from the scene.

Efforts to dismantle insurgent networks come after a deadly year marked by a surge in terror attacks. Security agencies are intensifying actions in severely affected regions, with tens of thousands of operations conducted in 2025 to date.

