Syrian Forces Seize Strategic Town Amid Rising Tensions with Kurdish-Led SDF

Syrian troops have taken control of the town of Tabqa in Raqqa province, a strategic area due to its dam and military air base. The push against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is part of Damascus' broader efforts to consolidate control east of the Euphrates River.

The seizure comes amid heightened tensions between the Syrian government and the US-backed SDF, following deadly clashes in Aleppo earlier this month. President Ahmad al-Sharaa continues to face challenges in maintaining authority across Syria amid persistent unrest and complex alliances.

While residents in Tabqa welcomed the government's advance, the SDF refuted accusations of executing prisoners during their retreat. As both sides exchange accusations, US efforts to mediate and stabilize the region remain ongoing, with significant energy interests in Deir el-Zour also at play.

