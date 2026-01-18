Left Menu

Syrian Forces Seize Strategic Town Amid Rising Tensions with Kurdish-Led SDF

In a strategic move, Syrian government troops captured the town of Tabqa from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Raqqa province, escalating tensions in eastern Syria. The military action follows earlier clashes and marks an important step in the government's ongoing efforts to assert control over Kurdish regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tabqa | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:04 IST
Syrian Forces Seize Strategic Town Amid Rising Tensions with Kurdish-Led SDF

Syrian troops have taken control of the town of Tabqa in Raqqa province, a strategic area due to its dam and military air base. The push against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is part of Damascus' broader efforts to consolidate control east of the Euphrates River.

The seizure comes amid heightened tensions between the Syrian government and the US-backed SDF, following deadly clashes in Aleppo earlier this month. President Ahmad al-Sharaa continues to face challenges in maintaining authority across Syria amid persistent unrest and complex alliances.

While residents in Tabqa welcomed the government's advance, the SDF refuted accusations of executing prisoners during their retreat. As both sides exchange accusations, US efforts to mediate and stabilize the region remain ongoing, with significant energy interests in Deir el-Zour also at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026