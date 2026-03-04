Tragic Holi Celebration Turns Fatal in Krishna District

In a heart-wrenching incident in Krishna district, three young students lost their lives after drowning in a pond. The tragic event unfolded when the boys approached the pond to clean themselves following Holi celebrations, police reported.

According to authorities, the accident occurred around 6 pm on Tuesday as the boys, in the midst of post-festival clean-up, inadvertently slipped into the water, leading to their untimely deaths.

The bodies were recovered and returned to their grieving families. Officials have since registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, seeking to understand the sequence of events that led to the mishap.