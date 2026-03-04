Left Menu

Tragic Holi Celebration Turns Fatal in Krishna District

Three young students drowned in a tragic accident in Krishna district following Holi celebrations. The boys slipped into a pond while cleaning themselves after the festival. Authorities have recovered their bodies, and a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in response to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:05 IST
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Krishna district, three young students lost their lives after drowning in a pond. The tragic event unfolded when the boys approached the pond to clean themselves following Holi celebrations, police reported.

According to authorities, the accident occurred around 6 pm on Tuesday as the boys, in the midst of post-festival clean-up, inadvertently slipped into the water, leading to their untimely deaths.

The bodies were recovered and returned to their grieving families. Officials have since registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, seeking to understand the sequence of events that led to the mishap.

