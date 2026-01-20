Tensions Escalate in Assam: Bodo-Adivasi Clashes Intensify
Clashes between Bodos and Adivasis erupted in Assam's Kokrajhar district, escalating after a vehicle incident left one dead. Rapid Action Force was deployed, and internet services were suspended to prevent misinformation spread.
In Assam's volatile Kokrajhar district, tensions flared as clashes broke out between Bodo and Adivasi communities following a deadly vehicular incident.
On Monday night, a vehicle carrying Bodos struck two Adivasi pedestrians, triggering retaliatory violence from nearby villagers and resulting in the torching of the vehicle and the death of one individual.
The subsequent day, both communities engaged in widespread unrest, blocking highways and setting fires to local properties, prompting law enforcement to deploy the Rapid Action Force and suspend internet services to curb potential misinformation.
