Thousands Protest Against Vadhvan Port in Massive March

Thousands joined a protest march against the proposed Vadhvan Port and other infrastructure projects, reaching Palghar district collector's office after a 50 km trek. Led by CPI (M) leaders, the protest aims to discuss demands with the district collector. Key issues include land rights and labor reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 20-01-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 19:57 IST
Thousands Protest Against Vadhvan Port in Massive March
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant show of opposition, thousands of people marched to the Palghar district collector's office, protesting the proposed Vadhvan port and other infrastructure projects. Covering nearly 50 kilometers on foot, the demonstration culminated in an indefinite sit-in led by CPI (M) leaders.

The protest, initiated from Charoti village, saw participants spend the night in protest, with plans for a delegation to engage in talks with the district collector the following day. Senior CPI (M) leader Ashok Dhawale confirmed the group's intent to present their demands through discussions.

The protesters' demands include the transfer of temple, 'inaam', and government land to actual tillers, bolstering MGNREGA, and canceling the 'smart meter' scheme. Additionally, they seek the repeal of the four Labour Codes and the cancellation of the Vadhvan and Murbe port projects. Peaceful protests were maintained with strategic traffic diversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

