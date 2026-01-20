Left Menu

Bahrain Joins the U.S.-Led Board of Peace

Bahrain has accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to become a founding member of the U.S.-led Board of Peace, according to a statement from Bahrain's Foreign Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bahrain has accepted an invitation extended by U.S. President Donald Trump to participate as a founding member in the newly established U.S.-led Board of Peace.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry confirmed the nation's commitment to collaborating with international partners aimed at fostering global peace.

This move is seen as a significant step in strengthening diplomatic ties and underlining Bahrain's role in international peacebuilding efforts.

