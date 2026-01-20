Bahrain Joins the U.S.-Led Board of Peace
Bahrain has accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to become a founding member of the U.S.-led Board of Peace, according to a statement from Bahrain's Foreign Ministry.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry confirmed the nation's commitment to collaborating with international partners aimed at fostering global peace.
This move is seen as a significant step in strengthening diplomatic ties and underlining Bahrain's role in international peacebuilding efforts.
