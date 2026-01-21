India Pushes Steel Slag Road Tech to Fix Potholes Faster and Build Climate-Resilient Roads

India is accelerating the adoption of steel slag–based road construction technology to build more durable, climate-resilient roads, particularly in hilly and Himalayan regions, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said while announcing a major scale-up of outreach and industry deployment.

Speaking at an event marking the signing of an agreement between the Technology Development Board (TDB) and Visakhapatnam-based Ramuka Global Eco Work Private Limited, the Minister highlighted the commercial rollout of ECOFIX, an innovative, ready-to-use pothole repair mix developed by CSIR–Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

Despite proven performance, Dr. Singh noted that adoption of steel slag technology in Himalayan States and Union Territories remains limited, even though these regions stand to benefit the most due to short construction seasons, heavy rainfall, frequent road damage and difficult terrain.

From Industrial Waste to Smart Infrastructure

ECOFIX converts processed iron and steel slag—an industrial waste—into a high-performance road repair material, supporting India’s circular economy goals while reducing dependence on natural aggregates. Designed for rapid application even in wet or waterlogged conditions, the mix significantly cuts repair time, traffic disruption and lifecycle costs.

Laboratory validation and field trials under Indian climatic and traffic conditions have demonstrated higher durability and better cost efficiency compared to conventional pothole repair methods, officials said.

Scaling Awareness and Adoption

To bridge the awareness gap, the Ministry is rolling out targeted training and capacity-building workshops for state agencies and road engineers. A two-day workshop on steel slag road technology will be held next week in Jammu & Kashmir, followed by similar programmes across other States and UTs.

Dr. Singh said pilot trials began nearly two years ago in Surat (Gujarat) and parts of the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, and have since seen adoption in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. However, he stressed that many potential users — including senior engineers — remain unaware of the technology, underscoring the need for proactive dissemination by both government and industry.

Public Research, Market Impact

The agreement with Ramuka Global Eco Work enables commercial production of ECOFIX, backed by TDB support. The partners plan to set up an iron and steel slag processing facility with an annual capacity of nearly 200,000 tonnes, with production expected to begin by end-2027. The facility’s proximity to steel plants will ensure steady raw material supply while generating direct and indirect employment.

Dr. Singh emphasised that publicly funded research must deliver visible public benefit, noting that potholes directly affect road safety, vehicle damage and commuter stress. He also pointed to a shift in public–private partnerships, with the private partner matching government investment — a sign of more balanced, market-driven collaboration.

Call to Action for Early Adopters and Infra-Tech Innovators

The Ministry of Science and Technology is urging state governments, road construction agencies, urban local bodies and infrastructure companies to pilot and adopt steel slag–based road technologies. Infra-tech startups, materials innovators and civil engineering firms are encouraged to partner with CSIR and TDB to scale fast-repair, low-carbon road solutions, especially in climate-vulnerable and mountainous regions.