Triumphant Return: Sean Penn Clinches Third Oscar

Hollywood veteran Sean Penn has added a third Oscar to his illustrious career, triumphantly winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in the political thriller 'One Battle After Another.'

In the film, Penn portrays Colonel Steven Lockjaw, a character navigating the dichotomy of being a white nationalist while entangled with a Black revolutionary—a role that Penn has masterfully balanced between authenticity and caricature, as noted by critic Brian Tallerico.

Having previously secured Oscars for his performances in 'Mystic River' and 'Milk,' Penn expresses a renewed appreciation for acting, thanks to his collaboration with director Paul Thomas Anderson, with whom he has a longstanding relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)