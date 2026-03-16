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Triumphant Return: Sean Penn Clinches Third Oscar

Sean Penn secures his third Oscar for his supporting role as Colonel Steven Lockjaw in 'One Battle After Another.' The film showcases a complex character dynamic, intertwining themes of love and ideology. Penn's illustrious career includes prior Oscars for roles in 'Mystic River' and 'Milk.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 05:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 05:52 IST
Triumphant Return: Sean Penn Clinches Third Oscar
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Hollywood veteran Sean Penn has added a third Oscar to his illustrious career, triumphantly winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in the political thriller 'One Battle After Another.'

In the film, Penn portrays Colonel Steven Lockjaw, a character navigating the dichotomy of being a white nationalist while entangled with a Black revolutionary—a role that Penn has masterfully balanced between authenticity and caricature, as noted by critic Brian Tallerico.

Having previously secured Oscars for his performances in 'Mystic River' and 'Milk,' Penn expresses a renewed appreciation for acting, thanks to his collaboration with director Paul Thomas Anderson, with whom he has a longstanding relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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