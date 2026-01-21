NDA's United Front to Oust DMK in Tamil Nadu

In a significant political development, Union Minister Piyush Goyal declared the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) strong intention to remove the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, which he accused of undermining the state's cultural values and pride.

The announcement followed the rejoining of TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) with the NDA in Chennai. Goyal, joined by fellow senior BJP figures, praised Dhinakaran's past contributions and heralded this reintegration as a pivotal moment in the alliance's efforts against the DMK.

The NDA leaders, including prominent figures like AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, underscored their commitment to offering robust leadership and governance in Tamil Nadu, promising prosperity and opportunity for the state's youth.

