Left Menu

NDA's United Front to Oust DMK in Tamil Nadu

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced the NDA's commitment to displacing the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, labeling it as corrupt and attacking Tamil culture. With the re-entry of TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK into the NDA, leaders expressed unity and ambition to bring better governance for Tamil Nadu's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:18 IST
NDA's United Front to Oust DMK in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Union Minister Piyush Goyal declared the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) strong intention to remove the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, which he accused of undermining the state's cultural values and pride.

The announcement followed the rejoining of TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) with the NDA in Chennai. Goyal, joined by fellow senior BJP figures, praised Dhinakaran's past contributions and heralded this reintegration as a pivotal moment in the alliance's efforts against the DMK.

The NDA leaders, including prominent figures like AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, underscored their commitment to offering robust leadership and governance in Tamil Nadu, promising prosperity and opportunity for the state's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Calls for Greater Independence Amid Global Shifts

EU Calls for Greater Independence Amid Global Shifts

 Belgium
2
Pilot Accuses Political Malice in Voter Roll Revisions

Pilot Accuses Political Malice in Voter Roll Revisions

 India
3
Dollar Dynamics Amid Geo-Economic Tensions: Davos Unveils Global Currency Shifts

Dollar Dynamics Amid Geo-Economic Tensions: Davos Unveils Global Currency Sh...

 Global
4
Chakma Autonomous District Leads Literacy Drive with New Survey

Chakma Autonomous District Leads Literacy Drive with New Survey

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026