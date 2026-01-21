Drama Unfolds at World Economic Forum Dinner

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was met with vocal disapproval during a World Economic Forum dinner hosted by Blackrock's Larry Fink, according to reports by the Financial Times. Lutnick's remarks sparked a tumultuous reaction, with widespread jeering leading some guests to leave the venue.

Amidst the chaos, appeals for calm were reportedly made by Fink, although specific details about Lutnick's comments or the hecklers' words remain undisclosed in the report. Notably, the U.S. Commerce Department and the World Economic Forum have yet to provide their comments on the incident.

At the time of reporting, Reuters could not independently verify the claims made in the Financial Times' report, leaving questions about the event's unfolding unanswered.