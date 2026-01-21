Drama Unfolds at World Economic Forum Dinner
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faced opposition at a World Economic Forum event hosted by Larry Fink. His comments sparked jeering and caused guests to leave the event. Neither the U.S. Commerce Department nor the World Economic Forum commented immediately, and the report remains unverified by Reuters.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was met with vocal disapproval during a World Economic Forum dinner hosted by Blackrock's Larry Fink, according to reports by the Financial Times. Lutnick's remarks sparked a tumultuous reaction, with widespread jeering leading some guests to leave the venue.
Amidst the chaos, appeals for calm were reportedly made by Fink, although specific details about Lutnick's comments or the hecklers' words remain undisclosed in the report. Notably, the U.S. Commerce Department and the World Economic Forum have yet to provide their comments on the incident.
At the time of reporting, Reuters could not independently verify the claims made in the Financial Times' report, leaving questions about the event's unfolding unanswered.