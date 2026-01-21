Supreme Showdown: Trump's Unprecedented Bid Against Fed's Lisa Cook
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a significant case concerning President Trump's attempt to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This unprecedented move challenges the Fed's independence and tests presidential powers. Cook's dismissal hinges on disputed mortgage fraud allegations and poses broader implications for Fed governance.
In a landmark confrontation set for Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will deliberate on President Donald Trump's controversial attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This rare case is pivotal, as it examines the extent of presidential authority versus the Federal Reserve's independence.
Trump's administration, backed by a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court, aims to overturn a previous ruling that prevents Cook's dismissal during ongoing legal battles. Trump cites mortgage fraud allegations as the grounds for her removal, which Cook and her supporters argue are a pretext for political motives.
Supporters, including congressional Democrats, have rallied behind Cook, emphasizing the implications for the Fed's autonomy and integrity. With historical precedents at stake, the court's decision could significantly impact the Federal Reserve's future operations and its resistance to political pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
