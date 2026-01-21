India Weighs on U.S. 'Board of Peace' Invitation

India is yet to make a decision on joining the 'Board of Peace,' an initiative led by U.S. President Donald Trump to foster lasting peace in Gaza and address global conflicts. Sources reveal deliberations are ongoing, given the sensitive nature of the issues involved.

The Board, part of a broader ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, aims to oversee governance and coordinate funding for Gaza's redevelopment. Leaders worldwide, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been invited to join, but India remains non-committal.

The 'Board of Peace,' portrayed by Washington as a potential alternative to the United Nations, will involve high-level participation, including heads of state. It plans to operationalize a 20-point strategy encouraging peace and redevelopment in conflict-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)