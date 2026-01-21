Left Menu

India Weighs on U.S. 'Board of Peace' Invitation

India is considering joining the U.S.-led 'Board of Peace,' aimed at global peace and Gaza redevelopment. President Trump invites global leaders, including PM Modi, to partake. The Board seeks to provide oversight, mobilize resources, and ensure accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:29 IST
India Weighs on U.S. 'Board of Peace' Invitation
  • Country:
  • India

India is yet to make a decision on joining the 'Board of Peace,' an initiative led by U.S. President Donald Trump to foster lasting peace in Gaza and address global conflicts. Sources reveal deliberations are ongoing, given the sensitive nature of the issues involved.

The Board, part of a broader ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, aims to oversee governance and coordinate funding for Gaza's redevelopment. Leaders worldwide, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been invited to join, but India remains non-committal.

The 'Board of Peace,' portrayed by Washington as a potential alternative to the United Nations, will involve high-level participation, including heads of state. It plans to operationalize a 20-point strategy encouraging peace and redevelopment in conflict-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

 Global
2
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

 Global
4
Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026