NHAI, Konkan Railway Join Forces to Build Integrated Road–Rail Infrastructure

In a major step toward integrated, future-ready infrastructure development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a broad framework for cooperation in resource optimisation, technology adoption, and coordinated road–rail planning.

The MoU was signed at NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, along with senior officials from both organisations. KRCL is a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

One Framework, Multiple Infrastructure Outcomes

The umbrella MoU aims to leverage the complementary strengths and technical expertise of NHAI and KRCL to support India’s rapidly expanding infrastructure needs and enhance national connectivity—especially in complex and challenging terrains.

Under the agreement, both organisations will jointly identify, plan, and pursue projects of mutual interest, enabling closer coordination between road and rail networks to deliver higher efficiency, safety, and economic value.

What the Collaboration Covers

Key areas of cooperation include the integrated development of highway and railway infrastructure, such as:

Rail-cum-road bridges and tunnels

Multi-Modal Logistics Parks

Inter-modal hubs

Grade separators at highway–rail intersections

Common utility corridors, wherever feasible

This integrated approach is expected to reduce duplication, optimise land use, and improve long-term asset performance.

Engineering Expertise for Difficult Terrain

The MoU enables NHAI to tap into KRCL’s deep experience in executing projects in difficult geographies, particularly in the Konkan region. This includes:

Design review and proof-checking for complex bridges and tunnels

Safety audits and quality inspections

Slope stabilisation and geotechnical solutions

Audits of existing tunnels and slope protection works

KRCL will also support capacity building, with training programmes for NHAI officers and staff at KRCL’s training institute.

Technology, R&D, and Digital Infrastructure

Both organisations will collaborate on:

Sharing best practices in project management and engineering design

Joint R&D on innovative construction materials and techniques

Handling geological and environmental challenges

Adoption of advanced digital tools for project monitoring, traffic management, and asset management

Data sharing to improve planning accuracy and operational efficiency

The MoU also allows for project-specific consultancy services, strengthening execution quality across large-scale infrastructure works.

Unlocking Land, Logistics, and Freight Efficiency

NHAI and KRCL will explore joint identification and utilisation of surplus or underutilised land parcels along national highways and the Konkan Railway corridor for:

Commercial development

Logistics and warehousing facilities

Supporting infrastructure projects

A strong focus will be placed on first-mile and last-mile connectivity, improving freight and passenger movement through tighter road–rail integration. The collaboration also opens pathways for dedicated freight corridors or strategic linkages to boost goods movement efficiency.

Governance and Implementation

To ensure effective execution, a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising representatives from both organisations will be set up. The JWG will:

Identify specific collaborative projects

Conduct feasibility and preliminary assessments

Develop detailed project proposals

Monitor progress and resolve operational issues

The MoU will remain valid for an initial period of five years.

Building the Next Generation of Infrastructure

This strategic partnership reinforces NHAI’s commitment to integrated planning, efficient use of public resources, and technology-led infrastructure development. By aligning road and rail planning under a shared framework, the collaboration aims to deliver smarter logistics, safer transport corridors, and faster project execution, supporting India’s long-term growth ambitions.