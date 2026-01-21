NHAI, Konkan Railway Join Forces to Build Integrated Road–Rail Infrastructure
The MoU enables NHAI to tap into KRCL’s deep experience in executing projects in difficult geographies, particularly in the Konkan region.
In a major step toward integrated, future-ready infrastructure development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a broad framework for cooperation in resource optimisation, technology adoption, and coordinated road–rail planning.
The MoU was signed at NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav, along with senior officials from both organisations. KRCL is a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.
One Framework, Multiple Infrastructure Outcomes
The umbrella MoU aims to leverage the complementary strengths and technical expertise of NHAI and KRCL to support India’s rapidly expanding infrastructure needs and enhance national connectivity—especially in complex and challenging terrains.
Under the agreement, both organisations will jointly identify, plan, and pursue projects of mutual interest, enabling closer coordination between road and rail networks to deliver higher efficiency, safety, and economic value.
What the Collaboration Covers
Key areas of cooperation include the integrated development of highway and railway infrastructure, such as:
-
Rail-cum-road bridges and tunnels
-
Multi-Modal Logistics Parks
-
Inter-modal hubs
-
Grade separators at highway–rail intersections
-
Common utility corridors, wherever feasible
This integrated approach is expected to reduce duplication, optimise land use, and improve long-term asset performance.
Engineering Expertise for Difficult Terrain
The MoU enables NHAI to tap into KRCL’s deep experience in executing projects in difficult geographies, particularly in the Konkan region. This includes:
-
Design review and proof-checking for complex bridges and tunnels
-
Safety audits and quality inspections
-
Slope stabilisation and geotechnical solutions
-
Audits of existing tunnels and slope protection works
KRCL will also support capacity building, with training programmes for NHAI officers and staff at KRCL’s training institute.
Technology, R&D, and Digital Infrastructure
Both organisations will collaborate on:
-
Sharing best practices in project management and engineering design
-
Joint R&D on innovative construction materials and techniques
-
Handling geological and environmental challenges
-
Adoption of advanced digital tools for project monitoring, traffic management, and asset management
-
Data sharing to improve planning accuracy and operational efficiency
The MoU also allows for project-specific consultancy services, strengthening execution quality across large-scale infrastructure works.
Unlocking Land, Logistics, and Freight Efficiency
NHAI and KRCL will explore joint identification and utilisation of surplus or underutilised land parcels along national highways and the Konkan Railway corridor for:
-
Commercial development
-
Logistics and warehousing facilities
-
Supporting infrastructure projects
A strong focus will be placed on first-mile and last-mile connectivity, improving freight and passenger movement through tighter road–rail integration. The collaboration also opens pathways for dedicated freight corridors or strategic linkages to boost goods movement efficiency.
Governance and Implementation
To ensure effective execution, a Joint Working Group (JWG) comprising representatives from both organisations will be set up. The JWG will:
-
Identify specific collaborative projects
-
Conduct feasibility and preliminary assessments
-
Develop detailed project proposals
-
Monitor progress and resolve operational issues
The MoU will remain valid for an initial period of five years.
Building the Next Generation of Infrastructure
This strategic partnership reinforces NHAI’s commitment to integrated planning, efficient use of public resources, and technology-led infrastructure development. By aligning road and rail planning under a shared framework, the collaboration aims to deliver smarter logistics, safer transport corridors, and faster project execution, supporting India’s long-term growth ambitions.