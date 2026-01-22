Left Menu

Syria's Power Shift: Sharaa's Strategic Maneuver Alters Balance

Recent high-level meetings in Damascus, Paris, and Iraq orchestrated Syria's takeover of Kurdish-held territories, reshaping the country's power dynamics. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa successfully expanded his control, becoming a favored partner for the U.S., testing the United States' former support for the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 08:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 08:01 IST
Syria's Power Shift: Sharaa's Strategic Maneuver Alters Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic realignment of power in Syria, President Ahmed al-Sharaa has utilised high-stakes meetings across Damascus, Paris, and Iraq to expand his territorial control at the expense of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This strategic maneuver, disclosed by confidential sources, indicates a seismic shift in the region's political landscape.

Sharaa's offensive dismantled the autonomous Kurdish zone in the northeast and challenged U.S. loyalty to the SDF, which had been a critical ally since 2015. The U.S., signaling a preference for cooperation with Sharaa, has urged the SDF towards integration with the Syrian state, marking a departure from its previous stance.

The operation, reportedly greenlit by discussions in Paris, underscored tensions with regional actors, including Turkey and Israel. Despite a proposed ceasefire, Sharaa's forces advanced into Kurdish strongholds, prompting the U.S. to express concerns over potential violence. A fresh ceasefire has been announced, with future collaboration hanging in the balance if the SDF does not integrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Unfolds in Manipur: Meitei Man Abducted and Killed Amid Ethnic Tensions

Tragedy Unfolds in Manipur: Meitei Man Abducted and Killed Amid Ethnic Tensi...

 India
2
Justice on Trial: Hong Kong’s Freedom versus National Security

Justice on Trial: Hong Kong’s Freedom versus National Security

 Global
3
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
4
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026