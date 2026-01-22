Syria's Power Shift: Sharaa's Strategic Maneuver Alters Balance

In a dramatic realignment of power in Syria, President Ahmed al-Sharaa has utilised high-stakes meetings across Damascus, Paris, and Iraq to expand his territorial control at the expense of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This strategic maneuver, disclosed by confidential sources, indicates a seismic shift in the region's political landscape.

Sharaa's offensive dismantled the autonomous Kurdish zone in the northeast and challenged U.S. loyalty to the SDF, which had been a critical ally since 2015. The U.S., signaling a preference for cooperation with Sharaa, has urged the SDF towards integration with the Syrian state, marking a departure from its previous stance.

The operation, reportedly greenlit by discussions in Paris, underscored tensions with regional actors, including Turkey and Israel. Despite a proposed ceasefire, Sharaa's forces advanced into Kurdish strongholds, prompting the U.S. to express concerns over potential violence. A fresh ceasefire has been announced, with future collaboration hanging in the balance if the SDF does not integrate.

