Infamous Gangster Nabbed After Dramatic Gunfight with Police

In a dramatic turn of events, a notorious gangster wanted in over 20 criminal cases was apprehended following an intense gunfight with the police in Patna's Masaurhi locality. The arrest took place in the early hours of Thursday, as confirmed by law enforcement officials.

Identified as Parmanand Yadav, the accused is allegedly associated with the Rahul Singh gang, known for its links to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Yadav, hailing from Latehar in Jharkhand, attempted to flee when signalled to stop at a police check post, prompting immediate suspicion and a subsequent police chase.

The Special Task Force (STF), specifically assembled to capture Yadav, engaged in a confrontation during which Yadav fired at officers from his motorcycle. He was eventually subdued following controlled police fire and sustained bullet injuries to his legs. Yadav is currently receiving medical care at a government hospital. Authorities continue to investigate his criminal activities, which allegedly include international elements.

