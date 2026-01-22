Left Menu

Infamous Gangster Nabbed After Dramatic Gunfight with Police

Parmanand Yadav, linked to the Rahul Singh and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, was arrested after a gunfight with police in Patna. Wanted in over 20 cases, Yadav was captured following a motorcycle chase. He sustained leg injuries and is being treated in a government hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, a notorious gangster wanted in over 20 criminal cases was apprehended following an intense gunfight with the police in Patna's Masaurhi locality. The arrest took place in the early hours of Thursday, as confirmed by law enforcement officials.

Identified as Parmanand Yadav, the accused is allegedly associated with the Rahul Singh gang, known for its links to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Yadav, hailing from Latehar in Jharkhand, attempted to flee when signalled to stop at a police check post, prompting immediate suspicion and a subsequent police chase.

The Special Task Force (STF), specifically assembled to capture Yadav, engaged in a confrontation during which Yadav fired at officers from his motorcycle. He was eventually subdued following controlled police fire and sustained bullet injuries to his legs. Yadav is currently receiving medical care at a government hospital. Authorities continue to investigate his criminal activities, which allegedly include international elements.

