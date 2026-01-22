I S Chahal to Lead Mumbai Police Housing Project Post-Retirement

I S Chahal, a seasoned IAS officer and former BMC commissioner, has been chosen to head the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project, a key initiative by the Maharashtra government aimed at enhancing residential facilities for its police force.

Chahal, currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Home), will assume his new role following retirement on January 31. The government resolution emphasized Chahal's extensive administrative experience, highlighting his strategic and leadership qualities essential for the project's success.

This ambitious project, requiring coordinated efforts across various sectors, underscores the government's commitment to improving police welfare. Chahal's appointment, equivalent to a Minister of State, is a testament to his proven competence and public service dedication spanning over 36 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)