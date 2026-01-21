Left Menu

Electoral Controversy: West Bengal Officials in Hot Water

The Election Commission has demanded a report from West Bengal's Chief Secretary regarding actions taken against four officials accused of illegal voter list additions in two districts. The commission insists on strict adherence to electoral law, despite complaints from state officials, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:22 IST
Electoral Controversy: West Bengal Officials in Hot Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to West Bengal's Chief Secretary for a report on actions against four government officials accused of manipulating voter lists in two districts. The EC had earlier recommended suspending these officials and initiating criminal proceedings due to alleged voter roll irregularities.

Despite previous directives from the EC to file FIRs against the involved officials, former Chief Secretary Manoj Panth reportedly did not comply. The issue escalated after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the EC of intimidating state officials. However, the poll body remains resolute, emphasizing the non-negotiable enforcement of electoral laws.

In line with a Supreme Court directive, the EC has instructed the maintenance of law and order during the upcoming Special Intensive Review (SIR). The state government has been instructed to support the Chief Electoral Officer with adequate manpower to facilitate smooth SIR proceedings, with a stern warning of strict repercussions for any disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
2
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
3
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
4
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026