Electoral Controversy: West Bengal Officials in Hot Water

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to West Bengal's Chief Secretary for a report on actions against four government officials accused of manipulating voter lists in two districts. The EC had earlier recommended suspending these officials and initiating criminal proceedings due to alleged voter roll irregularities.

Despite previous directives from the EC to file FIRs against the involved officials, former Chief Secretary Manoj Panth reportedly did not comply. The issue escalated after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the EC of intimidating state officials. However, the poll body remains resolute, emphasizing the non-negotiable enforcement of electoral laws.

In line with a Supreme Court directive, the EC has instructed the maintenance of law and order during the upcoming Special Intensive Review (SIR). The state government has been instructed to support the Chief Electoral Officer with adequate manpower to facilitate smooth SIR proceedings, with a stern warning of strict repercussions for any disruptions.

