Revenge in Mangolpuri: Tragic Stabbing of a 25-Year-Old

A 25-year-old was fatally stabbed in Mangolpuri, Delhi, as revenge for past disputes. Five suspects, including four minors and a university student, were apprehended. CCTV footage captured the brutal incident where the victim, linked to past violence, was stabbed repeatedly. Police investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:23 IST
Revenge in Mangolpuri: Tragic Stabbing of a 25-Year-Old
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking incident in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man, identified as Akash alias Akku, after an alleged revenge attack. Police have arrested five individuals, including four minors and a college student, reportedly involved in the fatal stabbing.

Authorities revealed that the motivation behind the attack stemmed from past altercations, with Akash having allegedly set a house on fire last year. The brutal knife attack occurred at a local park and was captured on CCTV, making it crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The police are currently interrogating the arrested individuals and searching for more people connected to the crime. The recovered evidence, including a blood-stained knife and clothing, is being used to build a strong case against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

