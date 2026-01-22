Revenge in Mangolpuri: Tragic Stabbing of a 25-Year-Old

A shocking incident in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man, identified as Akash alias Akku, after an alleged revenge attack. Police have arrested five individuals, including four minors and a college student, reportedly involved in the fatal stabbing.

Authorities revealed that the motivation behind the attack stemmed from past altercations, with Akash having allegedly set a house on fire last year. The brutal knife attack occurred at a local park and was captured on CCTV, making it crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The police are currently interrogating the arrested individuals and searching for more people connected to the crime. The recovered evidence, including a blood-stained knife and clothing, is being used to build a strong case against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)