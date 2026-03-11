Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Assam School: Student's Death Sparks Ragging Concerns

A class 9 student, Arindam Das, from a residential school in Assam's Cachar district, was found dead in a suspected ragging-induced suicide. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation. The school emphasizes its anti-ragging policy and promises stringent actions against those found guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes Assam School: Student's Death Sparks Ragging Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of a class 9 student at a residential school in Assam's Cachar district has raised alarm over the potential role of ragging. Arindam Das was discovered hanging in the school's hostel, with authorities suspecting suicide.

The boy had returned to the institution only a day ago after vacationing. His brother, Ajay Das, believes that ragging drove Arindam to take such a drastic step.

The school's principal, Viswas Kumar, assured that both school authorities and police would conduct a thorough probe. He emphasized the institution's strong stance against ragging and promised severe consequences for any culprits. The body has been sent for a post-mortem at Silchar Medical College and Hospital as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026