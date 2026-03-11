Tragedy Strikes Assam School: Student's Death Sparks Ragging Concerns

The tragic death of a class 9 student at a residential school in Assam's Cachar district has raised alarm over the potential role of ragging. Arindam Das was discovered hanging in the school's hostel, with authorities suspecting suicide.

The boy had returned to the institution only a day ago after vacationing. His brother, Ajay Das, believes that ragging drove Arindam to take such a drastic step.

The school's principal, Viswas Kumar, assured that both school authorities and police would conduct a thorough probe. He emphasized the institution's strong stance against ragging and promised severe consequences for any culprits. The body has been sent for a post-mortem at Silchar Medical College and Hospital as investigations continue.

