MIB Tableau Traces India’s Storytelling Journey from Shruti to Digital Age

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has unveiled a visually striking tableau, “Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti,” offering a sweeping narrative of India’s civilisational journey in storytelling—from ancient oral traditions to its rise as a global media and content powerhouse.

Rooted in the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the tableau blends cultural heritage with technological innovation, presenting India’s evolution as a storyteller across millennia while projecting its future in immersive, tech-driven media.

From Oral Wisdom to Written Legacy

The segment Shruti symbolises India’s oral tradition, depicting a Guru imparting knowledge to disciples under a Peepal tree. Sound-wave motifs evoke the cosmic resonance of Aum, representing the origins of knowledge, memory and transmission in ancient India.

Kriti marks the shift to written expression and creative documentation. Visuals include Lord Ganesha inscribing the Mahabharata, alongside representations of manuscripts, performing arts, and early communication traditions that laid the foundation of India’s intellectual and cultural heritage.

India’s Media Evolution and the Future of Storytelling

The final segment, Drishti, captures India’s transformation into a modern media nation. Elements such as vintage cameras, film reels, newspapers, satellites, television sets and box office symbols pay tribute to generations of filmmakers, journalists and artists who shaped India’s cultural identity.

Looking ahead, the tableau highlights future-ready storytelling powered by artificial intelligence, AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality), and virtual production technologies, signalling India’s shift towards immersive and global-scale content creation.

Culture Meets the Orange Economy

Live performing artists bring the tableau to life, reinforcing storytelling as a living, evolving tradition. The theme aligns with MIB’s strategic objective of positioning India as a global content hub, a vision strongly reinforced by WAVES 2025.

The summit marked what officials described as the “Dawn of the Orange Economy,” drawing major global participation and driving significant business engagements across media, entertainment and creative technologies.

As both a cultural timeline and a forward-looking vision statement, “Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti” unites India’s ancient wisdom with its digital future—affirming storytelling as one of the country’s most enduring and globally influential strengths.