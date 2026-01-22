Left Menu

Shadows in the City: The Shocking Case of an Abducted Rose Seller

An 11-year-old girl selling roses in Delhi was kidnapped and raped by an e-rickshaw driver. Police identified and arrested the accused by analyzing CCTV footage. The girl is receiving medical treatment, and a case under POCSO Act and other charges has been registered. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:31 IST
Shadows in the City: The Shocking Case of an Abducted Rose Seller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming case has unfolded in central Delhi involving the kidnapping and rape of an 11-year-old girl selling roses at traffic signals. The alleged perpetrator, identified as an e-rickshaw driver named Durgesh, was arrested after the police scrutinized nearly 300 CCTV cameras to track the suspect's movements.

The incident took place on January 11 in the Prasad Nagar area. The girl was reportedly lured by the driver with promises to help her sell her flowers and then taken to a nearby forest area where the crime was committed. She was left unconscious and discovered by her family after regaining consciousness.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation, invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as they gather evidence and provide counseling to the victim. The case underscores the importance of vigilance and security at public places in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

