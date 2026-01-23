Daughter Arrested for Assaulting Elderly Mother in Kumbalam

A woman has been detained by police for allegedly attacking her elderly mother, resulting in a rib fracture in Kumbalam, according to officials on Friday.

The accused, identified as Nivya, 30, was apprehended in Mananthavady, Wayanad. She faces accusations of assaulting her mother, Sarasu, following a personal conflict at their residence.

Nivya, with a history of legal issues, including murder and narcotics offenses, will be transferred to Kochi for legal procedures, police confirmed. The charges were filed on the basis of a complaint from her mother.

