Daughter Arrested for Assaulting Elderly Mother in Kumbalam

Nivya, 30, allegedly assaulted her 70-year-old mother, Sarasu, leading to a rib fracture. The incident occurred in Kumbalam, with Nivya reportedly attacking Sarasu over personal disputes. Police apprehended Nivya in Wayanad and will transport her to Kochi for further legal actions. Nivya has prior criminal records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:17 IST
A woman has been detained by police for allegedly attacking her elderly mother, resulting in a rib fracture in Kumbalam, according to officials on Friday.

The accused, identified as Nivya, 30, was apprehended in Mananthavady, Wayanad. She faces accusations of assaulting her mother, Sarasu, following a personal conflict at their residence.

Nivya, with a history of legal issues, including murder and narcotics offenses, will be transferred to Kochi for legal procedures, police confirmed. The charges were filed on the basis of a complaint from her mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

