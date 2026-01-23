Desperate Measures: UP Youth's Drastic Step to Realize Medical Dream

In a bid to secure a spot in medical college, 20-year-old Suraj Bhaskar from Uttar Pradesh resorted to an extreme measure: amputating his own foot to gain access through the disability quota. Despite failing the NEET entrance exam twice, Bhaskar was determined to pursue his medical dreams, police revealed.

The police investigation unraveled the fabricated tale of Bhaskar being attacked by assailants, a story originally reported by his elder brother. Discrepancies in statements and evidence led authorities to uncover the grim truth behind Bhaskar's self-imposed injury. The young man is currently receiving medical care.

Legal experts are now being consulted to determine the appropriate charges Bhaskar may face for his actions. The case has not only highlighted the intense pressure faced by medical aspirants but also sparked a debate on the lengths to which individuals are driven by the competitive nature of entrance exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)