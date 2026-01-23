Left Menu

Deadly Attack at Nigerian Mining Site Fuels Ethno-Religious Tensions

Seven individuals were killed in an overnight attack at a mining site in Nigeria's Plateau State. The violence, attributed to ongoing tension between nomadic Muslim herders and largely Christian farmers, continues to create unrest in the Middle Belt region. Efforts to confirm the attackers remain inconclusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:41 IST
In a shocking overnight attack, seven people were fatally shot at a mining site in Nigeria's central Plateau state, as reported by a local youth group and a state official on Friday.

This incident adds to the series of violent clashes in the ethnically and religiously mixed Middle Belt region, known for its history of deadly conflicts between Muslim herders and Christian farmers. The Berom Youth Moulders-Association claims the attack, which targeted individuals aged 15 to 28, follows a disturbing pattern of assaults on Berom communities.

The Nigerian government denies systematic persecution of Christians, attributing the violence to broader conflicts with Islamists and other insurgents. The situation remains tense as authorities struggle to maintain peace in the affected areas.

