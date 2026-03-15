Political Battle in Puducherry: A Thrill of Coalitions and Key Contests

The political scene in Puducherry is heating up as the ruling AINRC-BJP coalition seeks to leverage the popularity of Chief Minister N Rangasamy and significant welfare initiatives to win the upcoming election for 30 Assembly seats on April 9. Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition, buoyed by success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is optimistic about its chances.

However, the coalition faces challenges—allegations of corruption and governance issues, concerns over not achieving statehood, and recent tensions following the removal of Minister Chandira Priyanga among them. Their strengths include welfare programs and strong central ties through the BJP. On the opposition's side, the Congress-DMK bloc has a well-organized structure but struggles with leadership clarity.

Key political figures are poised to make waves this election season, with AINRC leader and CM Rangasamy and BJP's A Namassivayam in the spotlight. Their campaign efforts, along with DMK's R Siva and Congress leader Vaithilingam, will be crucial in determining the election's outcome.