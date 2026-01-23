Swan Defence Secures Landmark Shipbuilding Deal with Europe

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has announced a landmark contract with Europe's Rederiet Stenersen AS, valued at USD 227 million. This marks one of India's largest single commercial shipbuilding orders, reinforcing the country's growing influence in the maritime sector.

The order involves the construction and delivery of six 18,000 DWT chemical tankers from SDHI's Gujarat-based shipyard in Pipavav. Designed by Marinform AS and StoGda Ship Design & Engineering, these vessels emphasize India's growing technical prowess in shipbuilding.

Vivek Merchant, Director at SDHI, highlighted the contract as a testament to global faith in Indian shipyards' capability to deliver advanced maritime solutions. The successful agreement reflects India's strengthened position in the global shipbuilding market, backed by progressive maritime policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)