Left Menu

Procession Sparks Tension in Faizganj Behta

In Faizganj Behta, tensions rose when a 'chadar' procession faced objections for passing through a Hindu locality without permission. Aimed at recovery for an ailing child, this event led to police action, arrests, and increased vigilance to prevent further disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:18 IST
Procession Sparks Tension in Faizganj Behta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 'chadar' procession in Faizganj Behta ignited tensions upon facing objections for traversing a Hindu residential area without prior approval from authorities.

The procession, as revealed in a preliminary inquiry, was organized for the recovery of a woman's ailing child and was led by Faizganj Behta Nagar Panchayat chairman, Israr Ali.

Following objections from local residents, the police intervened, arresting seven individuals and implementing heavy security measures to maintain peace during Friday prayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

 India
2
President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

 Global
3
Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

 India
4
Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026