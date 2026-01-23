Procession Sparks Tension in Faizganj Behta

A 'chadar' procession in Faizganj Behta ignited tensions upon facing objections for traversing a Hindu residential area without prior approval from authorities.

The procession, as revealed in a preliminary inquiry, was organized for the recovery of a woman's ailing child and was led by Faizganj Behta Nagar Panchayat chairman, Israr Ali.

Following objections from local residents, the police intervened, arresting seven individuals and implementing heavy security measures to maintain peace during Friday prayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)