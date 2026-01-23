Govt Social Grants Provide Lifeline to Millions as Poverty Pressures Persist

Government continues to support vulnerable households through an expanded social protection system, with 9.2 million social grants disbursed by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), providing a critical safety net for millions of South Africans.

This was highlighted by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, who on Friday briefed the media on government’s performance against the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029 for the period April to September 2025.

The MTDP outlines the priorities of the seventh administration, which include driving inclusive economic growth and job creation, reducing poverty and the cost of living, and building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

Social Protection Remains a Stabilising Force

During the reporting period, 452 302 individuals benefited from food and nutrition programmes, reflecting continued momentum in government interventions aimed at improving access to nutritious food for vulnerable groups.

“Poverty and inequality remain structural challenges, compounded by slow economic growth, energy constraints and global economic pressures. Social protection continues to play a critical stabilising role for vulnerable households,” Ramokgopa said.

She noted that although South Africa made rapid gains in poverty reduction before 2011, those gains have not yet been fully recovered.

“Rising administered prices and food costs continue to place pressure on household incomes. South Africa’s inequality remains high, with a Gini coefficient of approximately 0.63,” she said.

The Minister added that high unemployment continues to undermine poverty reduction efforts, while challenges persist in grant payment systems and in securing adequate resources for gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) interventions.

Strengthening Support for GBVF Survivors

As part of the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, a total of 120 935 GBVF victims received psycho-social services during the reporting period.

Government continues to expand support services through Thuthuzela Care Centres, GBV desks and Victim-Friendly Facilities at police stations, aimed at improving access to justice and survivor care.

Education and Early Childhood Development Progress

In the Education and Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector, government exceeded its 2025 target of 10 000 registered ECD centres, in addition to the 18 000 centres already registered nationwide.

Ramokgopa reported that 1.3 million children are currently enrolled in ECD programmes.

She also noted significant progress in school infrastructure, with 97% of Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) projects completed. However, she raised concern over declining enrolment in mathematics.

Calling for urgent interventions, the Minister recommended:

Accelerating the elimination of pit latrines and modernisation of school sanitation;

Expanding teacher training and resourcing for mathematics and science;

Scaling up subsidised ECD access and maintenance funding to provinces; and

Strengthening disability support units across ordinary schools.

Health System Indicators Show Mixed Results

In the health sector, HIV viral suppression reached 96%, while TB treatment success improved to 76.8%.

Progress was also reported in the establishment of National Health Insurance (NHI) governance structures, despite ongoing litigation.

However, Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) coverage stood at 79%, falling short of the 85% target.

Housing Delivery Remains Under Pressure

In the Human Settlements sector, delivery remained below target, with 7 028 housing units completed, meeting only 27% of the MTDP target.

During the same period, 12 623 serviced sites were completed against an annual target of 62 800, while 8 014 title deeds were issued, half of the annual target of 16 000.

Ramokgopa emphasised the need to accelerate delivery through improved coordination and capacity.

“Bulk infrastructure investment in metros and secondary cities must be prioritised to unlock housing delivery,” she said.

She further recommended:

Fast-tracking title deed restoration through digital cadastre integration;

Strengthening municipal planning capacity for informal settlement upgrading; and

Enhancing coordination between the Departments of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Transport and Eskom to support integrated urban development.

Progress Made, But Urgency Required

While acknowledging steady progress in several priority areas, Ramokgopa said uneven performance, capacity constraints and implementation delays continue to limit impact.

“Our analysis indicates that progress improves where coordination across government is stronger and where clear performance indicators exist. However, more must be done with urgency, discipline and focus,” she said.

She reaffirmed that the MTDP remains government’s central blueprint for improving the lives of South Africans and addressing persistent inequality.