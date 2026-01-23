Delayed Justice: Updates on the 2015 Dadri Lynching Case
The Gautam Buddha Nagar court deferred the hearing of family statements in the 2015 Dadri lynching case to February 5 due to the judge's absence. The case remains a pivotal point of nationwide tension, following the murder of Mohd Akhlaq over alleged beef storage in his home.
In a key development in the 2015 Dadri lynching case, a court in Gautam Buddha Nagar has postponed the recording of family statements to February 5. The delay came as a result of the additional district judge's absence, as confirmed by Advocate Yusuf Saifi, representing Akhlaq's family.
Saifi stated that the statements, including that of Ikraman, Akhlaq's wife, were initially scheduled for Friday but were not recorded due to the judge being on leave. This follows the district judge's rejection of a transfer plea by the accused and the classification of the case as 'most important' for day-to-day hearings.
The case, which centers around the lynching of Mohd Akhlaq over allegations of beef storage, has elicited widespread public anger and legal complexities, with the latest adjournment marking a continued delay in justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
