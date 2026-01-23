Left Menu

Delayed Justice: Updates on the 2015 Dadri Lynching Case

The Gautam Buddha Nagar court deferred the hearing of family statements in the 2015 Dadri lynching case to February 5 due to the judge's absence. The case remains a pivotal point of nationwide tension, following the murder of Mohd Akhlaq over alleged beef storage in his home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:20 IST
Delayed Justice: Updates on the 2015 Dadri Lynching Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a key development in the 2015 Dadri lynching case, a court in Gautam Buddha Nagar has postponed the recording of family statements to February 5. The delay came as a result of the additional district judge's absence, as confirmed by Advocate Yusuf Saifi, representing Akhlaq's family.

Saifi stated that the statements, including that of Ikraman, Akhlaq's wife, were initially scheduled for Friday but were not recorded due to the judge being on leave. This follows the district judge's rejection of a transfer plea by the accused and the classification of the case as 'most important' for day-to-day hearings.

The case, which centers around the lynching of Mohd Akhlaq over allegations of beef storage, has elicited widespread public anger and legal complexities, with the latest adjournment marking a continued delay in justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Rabi: Uttarakhand's Snowfall Sparks Hope for Farmers

Reviving Rabi: Uttarakhand's Snowfall Sparks Hope for Farmers

 India
2
Hasina Calls for Overthrow of Yunus Regime

Hasina Calls for Overthrow of Yunus Regime

 India
3
EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

 Global
4
Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026