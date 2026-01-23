India Energy Week 2026 Set to Shape Global Energy Dialogue, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, scheduled to take place from 27 to 30 January 2026 at ONGC Advanced Training Institute (ATI), Goa, will convene global energy leaders at a critical juncture for the international energy sector, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Curtain Raiser Press Conference for IEW 2026, the Minister described the event as the first major international energy forum of the year, focused on strengthening energy security, catalysing investments and advancing practical decarbonisation pathways.

Rapid Growth Reflects India’s Rising Energy Leadership

Highlighting the growing global stature of the event, Shri Puri said India Energy Week has expanded significantly since its inception. While the inaugural edition in 2023 hosted around 30,000 delegates and 316 exhibitors, participation rose to over 45,000 in 2024 and 68,000 in 2025.

“I am happy to share that IEW 2026 is expected to be the largest edition so far, with more than 75,000 delegates, over 600 exhibitors, including 180 international exhibitors, 500+ global speakers, and 120-plus conference sessions,” he said.

The Minister noted that the scale and diversity of participation underline India’s growing leadership role in shaping the global energy narrative.

Strong Ministerial and International Participation

Shri Puri informed that 17 Ministers and Deputy Ministers from countries including the UAE, Canada, Netherlands, Oman, Brunei, Myanmar and Tanzania have confirmed participation, along with international organisations such as the International Energy Forum, BIMSTEC and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The exhibition will be organised across 11 thematic zones, hosted by leading public sector undertakings, covering:

Digitalisation and AI,

Hydrogen and renewable energy,

Petrochemicals and biofuels,

LNG ecosystem and city gas distribution,

Make in India and net-zero solutions.

New additions for 2026 include a Nuclear Energy Zone and a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Zone.

Strategic Conference Programme

The Minister said IEW 2026’s conference programme will be structured around 10 strategic themes, reflecting global priorities and India’s evolving energy leadership.

The event will feature:

Four ministerial sessions , including the inaugural session with global energy ministers and policymakers;

47 leadership and spotlight panel discussions with global industry leaders;

Five Energy Talks, comprising one-on-one conversations with senior global energy executives on technology, markets and sustainability.

Boosting Indigenisation and ‘Make in India’

Reinforcing the Government’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat, Shri Puri said a dedicated Make in India and Indigenisation Pavilion, led by Engineers India Limited, will promote collaboration with MSMEs, vendors and start-ups to localise critical energy equipment.

The Pavilion will host daily Energy Talks on technology-led transformation and sustainability. Additionally, 11 country pavilions, including Japan, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway, Canada, Russia and China, will enhance international engagement.

Platform for Major Business Outcomes

India Energy Week 2026 will also serve as a platform for concrete commercial outcomes, with several major agreements proposed to be signed during the event. These include:

Shipbuilding contracts involving ONGC, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (Japan) and Samsung Heavy Industries (South Korea);

A term crude oil supply contract between BPCL and Petrobras;

Upstream collaboration agreements between BPRL and Shell;

LNG sourcing MoUs involving OIL, NRL and TotalEnergies;

A partnership between NRL and TotalEnergies to set up a 200 KTPA Sustainable Aviation Fuel project at Paradip, Odisha.

High-Level Roundtables and Side Events

The Minister highlighted a series of high-level side events, including the 9th Prime Minister’s Roundtable, where the Hon’ble Prime Minister will engage with global CEOs, Indian PSUs and private sector leaders from leading energy and technology companies.

Other key engagements include:

India–Arab Energy Dialogue , co-chaired with the International Energy Forum;

India–Japan Energy Roundtable ;

India–Iceland Roundtable on geothermal energy and CCUS;

India–Netherlands Energy Roundtable ;

Industry roundtables with USIBC and USISPF to strengthen India–US energy trade and investment ties.

Innovation, Start-ups and Knowledge Products

IEW 2026 will place strong emphasis on innovation through initiatives such as:

Avinya 2026 – the Startup Challenge ;

Vasudha 3.0 with global participation;

Hackathon Challenge 2026, involving IITs and focusing on AI-driven exploration, energy efficiency, hydrogen economy and circular economy solutions.

Several key knowledge products will be launched during the event, including:

A white paper on Biofuels Financing ;

A Sustainable Aviation Fuel microsite ;

The India Bioenergy Outlook 2030, to be released by the IEA and PPAC.

India as a Global Energy Hub

Concluding his remarks, Shri Puri said India Energy Week 2026 reflects India’s commitment to balancing energy security, economic growth and sustainability, while positioning the country as a credible global energy hub and a leading voice in the global energy transition.