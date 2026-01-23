Left Menu

Former Councillor Admits to Decade-Long Crimes

Philip Young, a former British local councillor, confessed to 48 crimes, including drugging and raping his ex-wife Joanne Young over a decade. At Winchester Crown Court, he admitted to multiple charges, encompassing rape, administering stupefying substances, and sexual assault from 2010 to 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:07 IST
Former Councillor Admits to Decade-Long Crimes
Offences
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a shocking courtroom revelation, former British local councillor Philip Young admitted guilt to a staggering series of offences against his ex-wife. Over a span of more than ten years, Young committed these heinous acts, leaving a dark imprint on the lives of those involved.

The court heard that Young pleaded guilty to 48 separate crimes, including 11 counts of rape and 11 counts of administering substances with the intent to stupefy. These acts facilitated subsequent sexual activities, marking a significant breach of trust and violation of rights.

Young's admissions took place at Winchester Crown Court, where he also faced charges of assault by penetration and sexual assault. Prosecutors noted that his ex-wife, Joanne Young, had consented to waive her legal right to anonymity, bringing attention to this harrowing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Puts Hold on Mahanadi Water Meeting Amidst Heritage Safeguard Push

Odisha Puts Hold on Mahanadi Water Meeting Amidst Heritage Safeguard Push

 India
2
Tragedy in Jaitpur: Missing Child's Body Found, Family Demands Justice

Tragedy in Jaitpur: Missing Child's Body Found, Family Demands Justice

 India
3
Uddhav Thackeray Defiant Against BJP's Political Maneuvering

Uddhav Thackeray Defiant Against BJP's Political Maneuvering

 India
4
Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026