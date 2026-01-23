Odisha Puts Hold on Mahanadi Water Meeting Amidst Heritage Safeguard Push

The Odisha government has put on hold the anticipated all-party meeting regarding the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh, demonstrating its commitment to protecting the river as a heritage asset for its citizens, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo.

Addressing the media, Singh Deo, accompanied by Ministers Prithviraj Harichandan and Suresh Pujari, emphasized the river's critical importance to the state's agriculture and heritage. He acknowledged the complexities added by past governance decisions, impacting efforts in the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT).

In ongoing efforts to negotiate a resolution, the Odisha government has sought to extend the tribunal's term due to procedural delays. Meanwhile, local activist group Mahanadi Bachao Andolan pursues equitable water sharing, planning to monitor unauthorized structures in the river.

