Odisha Puts Hold on Mahanadi Water Meeting Amidst Heritage Safeguard Push

The Odisha government paused an all-party meeting on the Mahanadi river dispute to strengthen its protection of this vital waterway, considering it a state heritage. Discussions centered on agricultural reliance and challenging tribunal dynamics attributed to past governance decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has put on hold the anticipated all-party meeting regarding the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh, demonstrating its commitment to protecting the river as a heritage asset for its citizens, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo.

Addressing the media, Singh Deo, accompanied by Ministers Prithviraj Harichandan and Suresh Pujari, emphasized the river's critical importance to the state's agriculture and heritage. He acknowledged the complexities added by past governance decisions, impacting efforts in the Mahanadi Water Dispute Tribunal (MWDT).

In ongoing efforts to negotiate a resolution, the Odisha government has sought to extend the tribunal's term due to procedural delays. Meanwhile, local activist group Mahanadi Bachao Andolan pursues equitable water sharing, planning to monitor unauthorized structures in the river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

