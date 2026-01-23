Left Menu

Tragedy in Jaitpur: Missing Child's Body Found, Family Demands Justice

The body of a three-year-old boy, missing from southeast Delhi, was found in a drain in Jaitpur. Despite extensive police efforts, the family suspects foul play and demands a thorough investigation. The boy had disappeared on January 13, sparking community concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:08 IST
Tragedy in Jaitpur: Missing Child's Body Found, Family Demands Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of a missing three-year-old boy's body in a drain near his southeast Delhi home has left the Jaitpur community in shock. The boy, who vanished on January 13 from Khadda Colony, was found on Friday, 10 days after his disappearance.

Authorities responded promptly to the missing person report filed by Raju, the boy's father and an autorickshaw driver. A team of 16 police officers utilized CCTV footage and tracked movements in the area, effectively narrowing the investigation window.

With suspicions of foul play, the child's family is pressing for a full investigation into the case, as injuries were noted on the boy's body. An autopsy is set to determine the cause of death, while police continue to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses.

TRENDING

1
Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

Global Dairy Giants Recall Baby Formula Amid Contamination Fears

 Global
2
Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

Prince Harry Defends NATO Troops Against Trump's Claims

 United Kingdom
3
U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

 Global
4
Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Defends NATO's Sacrifices in Afghanistan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026