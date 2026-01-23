Tragedy in Jaitpur: Missing Child's Body Found, Family Demands Justice

The tragic discovery of a missing three-year-old boy's body in a drain near his southeast Delhi home has left the Jaitpur community in shock. The boy, who vanished on January 13 from Khadda Colony, was found on Friday, 10 days after his disappearance.

Authorities responded promptly to the missing person report filed by Raju, the boy's father and an autorickshaw driver. A team of 16 police officers utilized CCTV footage and tracked movements in the area, effectively narrowing the investigation window.

With suspicions of foul play, the child's family is pressing for a full investigation into the case, as injuries were noted on the boy's body. An autopsy is set to determine the cause of death, while police continue to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses.