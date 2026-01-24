UN Expert Urges Emergency Action After Israeli Demolition of UNRWA HQ

The United Nations is facing one of the most serious challenges to its authority in decades.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, has issued a stark warning following the forcible entry and demolition of the UNRWA headquarters compound in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli forces this week. Calling the attack “unprecedented” and “dangerous,” Albanese urged the UN General Assembly to convene an emergency special session to determine next steps.

The demolition took place on 20 January in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where Israeli bulldozers and heavy machinery tore into the UNRWA compound—despite its protected status under international law. The operation was publicly overseen by Israel’s Interior Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who reiterated allegations against UNRWA that the UN has repeatedly rejected.

Even more alarming, Albanese said, was footage showing the Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem calling for the killing of UNRWA staff outside the compound—language she described as “genocidal incitement” that has become disturbingly normalized.

“An attack on the UN itself”

“This is not just an attack on UNRWA,” Albanese said. “Israel is dismantling the United Nations and international law brick by brick in full view of the world.”

UNRWA, mandated by the UN General Assembly, plays a critical role in sustaining the lives of millions of Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Albanese warned that targeting the agency amounts to “bulldozing the world’s efforts to sustain Palestinian life.”

She noted that the demolition comes despite binding provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case brought by South Africa, as well as a recent ICJ opinion affirming that Israel has no legal authority to interfere with UNRWA’s operations.

According to Albanese, the incident constitutes a grave violation of UN privileges and immunities and may amount to an international crime, adding to what she described as Israel’s expanding list of violations in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Call for sanctions and suspension

Albanese warned that these actions will not stop without decisive international intervention.

“This strategy will not pause of its own volition,” she said. “It must be stopped through tangible actions from States that must ensure accountability and cut ties with Israel.”

She called on the UN Secretary-General to formally request that the General Assembly convene a special session, and urged member states to consider suspending Israel’s credentials under Article 6 of the UN Charter, alongside authorizing sanctions and arms embargoes.

Why this matters now

For international institutions, humanitarian agencies, and governments alike, the demolition marks a turning point: a UN member state openly destroying UN property while rejecting the authority of the ICJ. Legal experts warn that failure to respond decisively could erode the foundations of the multilateral system itself.

As pressure mounts, all eyes are now on the General Assembly—and whether it is prepared to act.