South Sudan's Diplomatic Bargains Amid Contentious Deportations

South Sudan has accepted deportees from the US, accompanied by requests for sanction relief for controversial figures and assistance with prosecuting opposition leader Riek Machar. The situation highlights complex diplomatic exchanges while raising human rights concerns over the contentious deportations and related agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:45 IST
South Sudan, in a recent diplomatic exchange with the United States, renegotiated the reception of deportees while making significant requests for political leeway. These include the lifting of US sanctions on high-ranking officials and support for prosecuting opposition leader Riek Machar.

The issue has been heavily criticized, with rights groups concerned about human rights implications. Documents reveal the pursuit of substantial benefits in return for accepting deportees, although specific promises from the US remain undisclosed.

Rising tensions in diplomatic ties come as the US threatens to cut aid to South Sudan, accusing it of obstructing humanitarian initiatives. This further complicates the relationship between the two nations, already fraught due to historical dependency on US aid.

