Court Questions Voice Evidence in Mamkootathil Case

The prosecution questioned the legitimacy of a voice clip submitted by expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil claiming consensual relations with a victim in a sexual assault case. The court is set to decide on his bail plea on January 28, following hearings from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:04 IST
  • India

The prosecution raised doubts over the authenticity of a voice clip produced by expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, intended to support his claim of consensual involvement with a victim in a sexual assault case. The clip failed to demonstrate credibility, said public prosecutor T Harikrishnan in a session court.

During the bail plea hearing, the prosecutor argued that the clip did not clearly ascertain the victim's voice and lacked authentication from a recognized authority. Defense attorneys had used the recording to assert consensual relations between Mamkootathil and the alleged victim.

With the court hearing arguments from both parties, a ruling on Mamkootathil's bail plea was scheduled for January 28. Previously, the Kerala High Court and a sessions court had prevented Mamkootathil's arrest linked to prior sexual assault cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

