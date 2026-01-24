Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for New Gaza Rebuild Amidst Mid-East Tensions

U.S. envoys met with Israeli leaders to discuss plans for a 'New Gaza' aiming for peace between Israel and Hamas. The focus is on reconstruction and managing border restrictions. Meanwhile, tensions with Iran are escalating as the U.S. warns Tehran against violence and nuclear activities.

Updated: 24-01-2026 17:06 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, key U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner convened with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. The primary agenda was discussing the future of Gaza, amidst ongoing issues between Israel and Hamas, sources revealed to Reuters.

The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, announced plans to reconstruct Gaza, envisioning a modernized region with new residential towers and tourist facilities. This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to reinforce an Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which has seen violations. Currently, Netanyahu's office has yet to offer a formal statement on these discussions.

Complementing these efforts, Ali Shaath, leading a U.S.-backed Palestinian transitional committee, stated that the Rafah border crossing will soon reopen, although Israel plans to control the flow of people to prioritize exits over entrants. The situation evolves as casualty figures rise, and in tandem, the U.S. asserts its military presence near Iran, focusing on deterrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

