Heightened Security Measures on India-Nepal Border for Republic Day

As the Republic Day approaches, heightened security protocols have been implemented along the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj district. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and police have taken robust steps, deploying dog squads and installing surveillance technologies.

Maharajganj SP Somendra Meena has indicated the SSB's deployment of closed-circuit and drone cameras across all routes towards Nepal to avert terrorist passage. Metal detectors have been set up at strategic locations, further bolstering security.

In collaboration with Nepalese security forces, increased scrutiny is applied to people and vehicles crossing the border. This strategic set of actions aims to intercept anti-national elements and curb illegal activities by using advanced monitoring equipment and skilled personnel.

