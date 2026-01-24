Cyber Fraud Racket Dismantled in West Bengal

In a significant crackdown, West Bengal police have dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud ring that exploited fake mobile applications to manipulate victims' data and financial information. Five individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case, a senior officer announced on Saturday.

These fraudulent applications, once downloaded, provided the perpetrators with full access to users' smartphones, including banking credentials and other personal data. Utilizing this information, they executed extensive financial fraud.

The operation led to the seizure of multiple devices, including 10 laptops, 24 mobile phones, and two routers, believed to have been used in the illicit activities. Authorities continue to investigate the extent of the operation and the potential involvement of additional suspects.