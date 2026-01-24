Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Racket Dismantled in West Bengal

Police in West Bengal dismantled a cyber fraud ring operating via fake mobile apps, arresting five individuals involved in data theft and cheating. The apps granted control over users' phones, allowing access to sensitive information. Devices seized included laptops, mobile phones, and routers as investigations continue.

Updated: 24-01-2026 20:11 IST
In a significant crackdown, West Bengal police have dismantled a sophisticated cyber fraud ring that exploited fake mobile applications to manipulate victims' data and financial information. Five individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case, a senior officer announced on Saturday.

These fraudulent applications, once downloaded, provided the perpetrators with full access to users' smartphones, including banking credentials and other personal data. Utilizing this information, they executed extensive financial fraud.

The operation led to the seizure of multiple devices, including 10 laptops, 24 mobile phones, and two routers, believed to have been used in the illicit activities. Authorities continue to investigate the extent of the operation and the potential involvement of additional suspects.

