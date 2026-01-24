Explosive Discovery: Maoist Materials Uncovered in Chhattisgarh
In an anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, police uncovered 16 improvised explosive devices made from beer bottles. The operation also led to the recovery of gelatin sticks, cordex wire, and other Maoist materials. These items were hidden in steel containers and plastic buckets.
A recent anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district uncovered 16 beer bottle-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs), according to local police.
The discovery took place between Bandepara and Neelamargu villages, leading to a swift defusal by the Bomb Disposal Squad. In addition, a joint task force of the DRG, local police, and CRPF found a sizable cache of explosives and Maoist-related materials.
The recovered items, including 78 gelatin sticks, cordex wire, Maoist literature, and walkie-talkie chargers, were hidden in pits by Naxalites using steel containers and plastic buckets, the officials noted.
