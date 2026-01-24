Explosive Discovery: Maoist Materials Uncovered in Chhattisgarh

A recent anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district uncovered 16 beer bottle-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs), according to local police.

The discovery took place between Bandepara and Neelamargu villages, leading to a swift defusal by the Bomb Disposal Squad. In addition, a joint task force of the DRG, local police, and CRPF found a sizable cache of explosives and Maoist-related materials.

The recovered items, including 78 gelatin sticks, cordex wire, Maoist literature, and walkie-talkie chargers, were hidden in pits by Naxalites using steel containers and plastic buckets, the officials noted.