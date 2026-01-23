Maoist Stronghold Falls: Security Forces Achieve Major Victory in Jharkhand
A major encounter in Jharkhand's Saranda forest led to the death of 17 Maoists, as security forces close in on March 31's deadline to end Left-Wing Extremism. Included among those killed were high-profile leaders, marking it one of the largest anti-Naxal operations in the state.
The Indian security forces have achieved a significant success in the Saranda forest of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, where a confrontation with Maoists resulted in the death of 17 insurgents over two days, according to police reports on Friday.
The operation, which is poised to become one of the largest anti-Naxal efforts in Jharkhand's history, included members of the CRPF's CoBRA unit alongside state police, targeting infamous Maoist leader Patiram Manjhi, alias Anal Da. Five women were among the insurgents neutralized.
With around 1,500 security personnel engaged and a looming March 31 deadline set by the Central Government to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism, the successful crackdown also led to the demise of other key Maoists, marking crucial progress in the fight against the insurgency.
