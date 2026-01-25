Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Kannur Over Fund Misappropriation Allegations

Congress leader V D Satheesan accused CPI(M) of assaulting party workers protesting fund misappropriation allegations against Payyanur MLA T I Madhusoodanan. The opposition warns of legal action if no measures are taken. Tensions rose following a protest march in Kannur, leading to clashes between Congress and CPI(M) supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-01-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 11:02 IST
V D Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, Congress leader V D Satheesan has leveled serious allegations against the CPI(M) in Kannur. Satheesan claims that CPI(M) activists violently assaulted Congress workers during a protest march against alleged fund misappropriation by MLA T I Madhusoodanan.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that such incidents occur in the Chief Minister's district. He warned that the Congress is prepared to pursue legal actions if effective measures are not initiated by the government.

The controversy centers around allegations made by senior CPI(M) leader V Kunhikrishnan, who accused the MLA of misusing one crore rupees meant for a slain party worker's family. Escalating tensions were observed during Saturday's protest in Payyanur, resulting in clashes as the protest neared the MLA office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

