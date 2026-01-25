Modi's Call for Excellence in Indian Industry and Startups

In a passionate appeal to Indian manufacturers and emerging businesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a steadfast commitment to quality and excellence during his 'Mann ki Baat' address. He emphasized the necessity for Indian products to be globally recognized for their superior quality.

Highlighting the remarkable growth of India's startup ecosystem over the past decade, Modi celebrated the nation's position as the world's third-largest hub for startups. He acknowledged their groundbreaking efforts in sectors such as AI, space, nuclear energy, and biotechnology.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings on National Voters Day and Republic Day, encouraging a spirit of innovation and quality among the youth engaged in the startup industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)