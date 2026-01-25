Fiendish Plot: Doctor's Wife Targeted with HIV Injection in Shocking Revenge Scheme
Four individuals, including a woman, orchestrated an attack involving an HIV-infected injection against a doctor in Kurnool, allegedly driven by personal vendetta. This incident occurred after a staged road accident. The suspects were arrested shortly after the attack, following a police complaint filed by the victim's husband.
In a startling case of personal vendetta, four individuals, including a woman and a nurse from a private hospital in Adoni, have been arrested for allegedly administering an HIV-infected injection to a doctor in Kurnool, according to local police reports.
The doctor, who works as an assistant professor at a medical college, is reportedly married to the former lover of the accused woman, B Boya Vasundhara. The attack unfolded following a staged road accident, orchestrated by the conspirators, including Vasundhara's accomplice, Konge Jyothi, and her two children.
Police noted that the suspect obtained HIV-infected blood from patients under false pretenses, claiming it was for research, and stored it for the attack. The case was registered on January 10, as the police continue to investigate this shocking act of retribution.
